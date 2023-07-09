Disney Keeps “Racist” Music Alive at Theme Parks

It’s still there?

The Disney Resorts each have a long and treasured past, each going through its own trials and tribulations over the last few decades. Of course, the most iconic Resorts are the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California.

However, the rides and attractions found at these Parks themselves can have quite a checkered past, with the most infamous Disney attraction closing permanently earlier this year.

Disney may have rides like Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and “it’s a small world,” but no ride has become as infamous as Spalsh Mountain.

This log flume ride closed at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in 2023, allowing Disney to completely overhaul the once-iconic experience.

The new ride will be called Tiana's Bayou Adventure and will feature the titular Princess Tiana from Disney's 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog.

The decision to close Splash Mountain forever was met with a lot of criticism despite the original ride having heavy ties to one of Disney’s most problematic and racist films ever made.

Song of the South (1946) has become infamous within the Disney community for being extremely offensive and problematic. The film uses a mixture of live action and animation, and dispute being a visual treat, it’s nothing more than a dated and inappropriate mess.

The Walt Disney Company has effectively erased the film from the public, making it unavailable to buy or stream for years.

As we said, despite Disney moving in a more inclusive direction, the decision to remove Splash Mountain from the Parks forever was not something everyone agreed with.

Some fans were so passionate about the decision that they started petitions to “Save Splash Mountain.”

Nevertheless, Disney is moving ahead with the retheme project at full speed, with Taina’s Bayou Adventure set to open sometime in 2024.

However, some surprising Splash Mountain relics remain, even at the international Resorts. Tokyo Disneyland has its own Splash Mountain, which is not expected to change anytime soon.

But Guests visiting Disneyland Paris can also enjoy a little Splash Mountain treat, with the iconic “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” song still playing as background music in the Parks:

“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” continues to air at Fantasia Gardens:

🔉"Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah" continue d’être diffusé à Fantasia Gardens : pic.twitter.com/hBhTKn9Mov — DLP Dream (@DreamDlp) July 7, 2023

We have to say that we’re surprised to still hear this iconic piece of music playing at the Disney Parks. The song remains one of the most recognizable pieces of music ever produced by Disney, but we expect it to soon be a thing of the past.

Will you miss Splash Mountain? Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?