Bob Iger Reportedly Decides to Stay at Disney Indefinitely

Fabled CEO Bob Iger is reportedly seeking to extend his brief contract at The Walt Disney Company indefinitely.

Bob Iger returned to The Walt Disney Company in 2022 to the surprise of millions. The previous CEO, Bob Chapek, was removed from the company after a tumultuous few years at the helm, leaving Disney with limited options as to who would replace him.

Bob Iger was a no-brainer, with nearly two decades of CEO leadership under his belt. For nearly 40 years, only two executives ever served as CEO of The Walt Disney Company, those being Michael Eisner, who served from 1984 to 2005, and Bob Iger, who served from 2005 to 2020.

This decision sent shockwaves through not only the Disney community but the general population at large, indicating The Walt Disney Company was dissatisfied with its current leadership.

Iger would only be returning for a short amount of time. Iger’s contract only extends until the end of the year 2024, leaving many wondering who would replace him.

However, recent reports indicate Bob Iger has decided to stay at The Walt Disney Company indefinitely. According to multiple industry insiders, Iger is seeking to extend his contract:

Disney $DIS CEO Bob Iger is reportedly likely to seek a contract extension beyond his current one which expires in December of next year – Fox Business

This was also corroborated by journalist Charles Gasparino, who frequently can be seen on Fox Business.

We’re not surprised to see Iger seek a contract extension, especially with the most-likely successor, Christine McCarthy, exiting The Walt Disney Company earlier in 2023. With so many executive shakeups at Disney, it would make sense to maintain the head of the company for the foreseeable future.

