Walt Disney Company Addresses Massive Complaint With Guests

The Walt Disney Company is finally addressing a major complaint with Guests.

Over the last 100 years, The Walt Disney Company has grown into one of the largest and most influential brands in history. From its impressive film department to its thrilling theme parks, Disney has its hand in just about every business you can think of.

This includes the cruise ship industry, with The Walt Disney Company owning and operating a total of five different ships currently.

It all started with the Disney Magic in 1999, which was then followed by the Wonder, Fantasy, and Dream. The newest addition to the fleet is the Disney Wish, which set sail in 2022.

This massive new ship is truly incredible, giving Guests a ton of new experiences to enjoy while on board. However, things weren’t all magical, with several issues persisting on the new cruise ship.

Guests have shared their thoughts on the ship, revealing problems with the layout, construction quality, and even the service. Thankfully, a lot of these issues have been taken care of, with Disney listening to feedback.

One common complaint is finally being addressed on the Disney Wish, one that involves a lot of buttons.

For those who may not be aware, a common complaint on the Disney Wish had to do with its elevator buttons. These buttons were extremely hypersensitive and caused a lot of Guests headaches.

It was all too common for more than one button to get pressed, causing an even longer trip for the Guests inside.

Well, it seems this is being taken care of finally by Disney.

This was revealed by Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) on Twitter:

Disney Cruise Line is FINALLY replacing the elevator buttons on the Wish. IYKYK. I’m shocked it took this long.

We’re excited to see Disney finally correct this issue! As we stated earlier, the Disney Wish is The Walt Disney Company’s newest ship. However, a sixth ship is on the way, the Disney Treasure, which will begin sailing in 2023.

Another new ship will soon be joining the fleet. This was originally called Global Dream , which was built for a different company before Disney bought it.

