BREAKING: Universal Announces Major Event Coming for Passholders

Universal Just Made a Major Announcement for Passholders

Universal Orlando Resort has just announced Passholder Night, returning on August 26 at Islands of Adventure. Passholder Night is a unique event hosted by the theme Park for its UOAP Guests. Historically, a night like this has many special perks, like shorter wait times on most rides, exceptional food and beverages, exclusive merchandise, live music, and much more.

We've been waiting for this one. 🤩 Passholder Night returns on August 26 at Universal Islands of Adventure. Stay tuned for more details! #UOAPDAYS #UOAPNight pic.twitter.com/AF45YPqBwh — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) July 6, 2023

Universal made the official announcement just 40 minutes ago (when this article was published). Passholders are thrilled and excited to experience a one-night event like no other. Universal Orlando Resort has released no further details, but the above tweet indicates to “stay tuned for more details.”

Universal Loves Its Passholders – Universal Passholder Night

Universal is not shy about showing love towards its Passholders. This year alone, Passholder perks have been released more than once and for a long time. Universal Orlando Resort recently aimed its Passholders as appreciation days were announced for May, which included their very own entrance during early Park admission, secret menu items, special limited-time deals and offers, and so much more. A limited-edition Jurassic Park-themed Passholder magnet was also released in May in time for the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park (1993). UOAP holders were also allowed to be among the first to see the Jurassic Park tribute store, which opened on May 26 (May 25 to Passholders only). May also saw the official opening of the newly rethemed Universal Orlando Passhodler Lounge in Islands of Adventure.

Starting August 15 and running through September 30, Universal is bringing back its Passholder appreciation days. According to the official Universal website, no new or returning perks have yet been announced. Still, Universal is showing love again to all Passholders throughout the end of the summer and a bit into the Autumn season.

Be sure to follow Inside The Magic for more news on this spectacular Passholder Night coming soon to Universal.