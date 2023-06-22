Universal Continues to Show Its Love Towards Its Passholders

Universal Orlando Resort continues to show its love as Universal Passholder days return for a limited time at the end of the summer and the beginning of Fall.

Exciting Announcement for Universal Passholders

Universal Orlando Resort recently aimed its Passholders as appreciation days were announced for May, which included their very own entrance during early Park admission, secret menu items, special limited-time deals and offers, and so much more. A limited-edition Jurassic Park-themed Passholder magnet was also released in May in time for the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park (1993). UOAP holders were also allowed to be among the first to see the Jurassic Park tribute store, which opened on May 26 (May 25 to Passholders only). May also saw the official opening of the newly rethemed Universal Orlando Passhodler Lounge in Islands of Adventure.

When Will the New Universal Passholder Days Begin?

Starting August 15 and running through September 30, Universal is bringing back its Passholder appreciation days. According to the official Universal website, no new or returning perks have yet been announced. Still, Universal is showing love again to all Passholders throughout the end of the summer and a bit into the Autumn season.

What Are the Current UOAP Benefits?

But the current benefits for Passholders include:

Universal Orlando Resort:

Early Park Admission to Universal Studios Florida or Universal

Islands of Adventure up to one (1) hour before the theme Park opens (select attractions)

Universal Express Pass after 4:00pm†† at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure (one time per participating attraction)

Includes admission to select special events such as Mardi Gras and Holidays

Special discounts on separately ticketed events such as Halloween Horror Nights

15% off multi-day theme Park admission tickets purchased at the front gate (Up to 6 tickets per transaction per day; not valid on

Universal Express passes or tickets with Universal Express)

Free Valet (subject to availability) or Prime Self-Parking‡ (after the first visit). Excludes select special events. Note that when visiting

Universal Volcano Bay, it will be more convenient for you to self-park in the Parking Garage, where you will access the Park shuttle.

Save up to 30%++ off base rates plus enjoy a free single car class upgrade at Budget® and Avis®

One (1) free night admission to Halloween Horror Nights (on select nights only)^. To use, you must present your valid Premier Annual Pass at any Universal Studios Florida turnstile.

Admission to the Passholder Lounge located in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure

15% off airport Terminal A, B, and C stores

Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and its water Park, Volcano Bay:

15% Off The Following:

All Universal Orlando-owned and operated restaurants and carts (excluding alcoholic beverages)

Universal Orlando held and operated merchandise stores and carts

Coca-Cola Freestyle souvenir cup (excludes additional day recharge)

Airbrush Studios

Amber Treasures

American Rock Climbing

Fa-Zen Caricatures

Forever Pearls

Kaman’s Art (face painting and custom name art only)

Lomac (Hair Wraps only)

My Universal Photos (excludes packages)

Star Souls (Psychic Readings)

$1 off per Coca-Cola Freestyle® additional day recharge

