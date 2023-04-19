Universal Opening Passholder Lounge Sooner Than Expected

There are some pretty fun and exciting things going on at Universal Orlando Resort. One of those things is a brand-new Passholder lounge under construction inside Islands of Adventure.

We now have the official opening date for this new UOAP lounge, and it’s sooner than you think!

What’s Been Going On at Universal Orlando Resort?

As mentioned above, there’s been a lot of news from Universal Orlando Resort.

Just last week, Universal announced the closing of a 24-year-old attraction, Poseidon’s Fury. The ride had been under a long-extended refurbishment, and the news of the ride closing forever shocked many. But speculation is rising as to what could replace the 7.5-acre area.

The Minions land is looking great too. What was once Shrek: 4D will soon be the new Illumination’s Villian-Con Minion Blast. Aside from the latest interactive walk-through ride, Universal will also open a new Minions Cafe, where the Monsters Cafe was once open.

Now that Mardi Gras is over, horror fans have also begun speculating which houses are coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year, including a possible Five Nights At Freddy’s house.

Speaking of HHN, Universal did release merchandise and their new tagline, which fans quickly mentioned that the motto above had been used before in their marketing campaigns.

There are also talks and rumors of a possible drone show coming to Universal Studios as a new position has been filled, hinting at this possibility.

Universal Annual Passholder Benefits Coming in May

Before we get into the new UOAP lounge coming to Islands of Adventure, Universal also announced today the arrival of some pretty excellent UOAP benefits.

The benefits include Passholder-exclusive food menu items, 45% off of Universal Resorts, secret food menus, private entrances into the Parks, and an exclusive limited-edition magnet themed after the Jurassic Park film, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this June.

New Universal Passholder Lounge Opening Very Soon

UOAP fans rejoice! A brand-new lounge is heading your way!

Universal announced today that the new lounge would open soon at Islands of Adventure.

The lounge was under construction as the Betty Boop store closed indefinitely at IOA.

The new lounge will open on May 1, as they begin their May UOAP benefits.

Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt on Twitter) got some pretty great photos of the lounge, which is still prepping to open in a few weeks. Check out the image above and below.

The lounge will be inside Toon Lagoon at Islands of Adventure and feature some new UOAP merchandise.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the new Universal Passholder lounge coming May 1 to Islands of Adventure!