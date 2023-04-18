Rumored Drone Show Possibly Coming to Universal Orlando

A lot is happening at Universal Orlando Resort. With reports of a specific job description being released, there are now rumors that Universal could be gearing up for a drone show as part of their upcoming nighttime show.

What's Cooking at Universal Orlando Resort

With over six months to go until Halloween, Universal has been dropping rumors left and right regarding their upcoming Halloween Horror Nights event on select nights from September through October.

One of those rumors has been a potential Five Nights At Freddy’s House coming to HHN as a new film about the wildly popular video game being released in October.

Not to mention tons of construction occurs throughout certain rides and locations inside both Parks. Extensive construction has taken place for Universal Studios’ upcoming Minions Land.

Universal Hires Associate Project Manager – Drone Operations

Universal recently posted a job for an Associate Project Manager – Drone Operations on their Careers page.

How do I know they were hired? Well, simple – the position is no longer available when you try to click the link, as shown here:

Yes, this could also mean they took down the position, but why would Universal go through the trouble of putting it up there?

Here are some screenshots I took of the actual job description before Universal hired someone for the job:

As you can see, the position will heavily rely on drones and operating them, which led me to believe that a Universal drone show is on the way to Orlando, Florida.

Not only that, but Universal Orlando Resort is also closer to residential areas than Disney World, meaning it’s much harder for Universal to have fireworks versus Disney World, hinting even more towards a drone show making the most sense for Universal in the long run.

A drone show would make sense in a place like Universal, as most of their rides, attractions, and performances are themed in a tech-savvy way, much more than Disney World. Universal relies heavily on technology for their rides, and having a new, fresh show with drones could help the Parks grow in attendance and overall value.

This is all speculation, of course, but facts don’t lie. Hiring a new Associate Project Manager – Drone Operations- could very well mean a new show with drones is coming.

But of course, this could also mean something else entirely, like hiring drone operators for better footage and inspections of their rides and Parks.

Only time will tell as construction continues inside the Studios’ lagoon area.

