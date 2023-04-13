Universal Guests Facing Possible Lifetime Ban After Violating Policy

It seems that Universal can’t have anything nice, as a recent video trending on social media showcases some daring Universal Guests who crossed the line to get the perfect selfie.

This little maneuver could mean some heightened security policies in place, which could ruin the theme Park experience for many.

With this Universal theme Park land just opening, it’s no wonder fans were not happy with the little stunt these Guests did. Here’s the new land I’m referring to.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Opens to the Public in Hollywood

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, located inside Universal Studios in Hollywood, California, opened to the public earlier this year. This land was in development for quite some time after another similar land extended and is performing well in Universal Japan.

Fans of Nintendo, specifically Super Mario Bros, can enjoy themed rides, attractions, shows, merchandise, and more as they immerse themselves in a world straight out of the iconic and still-relevant video games.

Here’s a quick little introduction to what fans can expect from this new land:

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ takes you into the world of Super Mario™. Battle Team Bowser on Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge, dine at Toadstool Cafe, and level up with Nintendo themed merch from the 1-UP Factory™ store. Now Open.

The moment the Park opened, Guests from around the world flocked to experience their beloved video games in real life.

But it seems that with nice things, anything can go wrong. Some people always believe themselves to be higher and more important than everyone else. Usually, this type of mentality leads to stricter policies and a ruined experience for Guests who follow the rules.

Universal Guests Cross Barrier for Selfie, Possible Lifetime Ban?

Aside from being an incredible spectacle to behold, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD offers Guests the chance to ride their favorite video game Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge is a cutting-edge technology-based ride that puts Universal fans front and center as they race in actual Karts alongside Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and others.

The queue for the ride is also pretty nifty, with things such as Bowser’s chair from his throneroom available to witness and take photos…from a certain distance.

The queue has a barrier to keep Guests away from the multi-million dollar props. But of course, there are always those folks who think policies don’t apply to them.

In a tweet by No Content Theme Parks (@OOCParks on Twitter), a TikTok video showcases several Universal Guests crossing said barrier to get a selfie while sitting on Bowser’s chair. Check out the video below:

Although there are only 15 comments thus far, it was an understatement to say that Universal fans were upset with these policy-breakers.

Sitting on a chair is a big deal because Universal is known to put stricter policies in place, change their queue, and eliminate specific props from their lines to protect the attraction and keep Guests safe.

Fans were not happy with this as this could ruin everyone else’s experience within the Park and the ride.

The Guests in question could also face a lifetime ban from the Parks if news gets out to Universal about this little stunt they tried to pull.

