New Minions Attraction Facade Completed, Opening Date Looming

With summer fast approaching, the new minions’ attraction coming this summer to Universal Orlando has completed its main facade.

But just what is this new attraction coming to Universal Studios Florida? Let’s get into it.

New Minions Attraction Coming to Universal Orlando

Announced in 2022, Universal Studios Florida will open a new minion-themed attraction that has replaced the fan-favorite Shrek: 4D ride, which closed in January 2022.

The new minion ride is called Illumination’s Villian-Con Minion Blast (or Villain con minion blast for short). The ride will be a walk-through interactive experience that will take Guests to “Villian-Con – the biggest criminal convention on the planet” – to take part in an epic competition to see if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6, a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film, Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022).

The new ride will feature characters from the spinoff series and the prominent films, including everyone’s favorite banana-eating little guys, the Minions. Appearances by the girls and Gru himself are debatable, but it would be a waste not to include them in some capacity. The new ride will be part of the new minion land coming to Universal Studios in Orlando.

Of course, fans and Guests will also be able to interact with The Vicious 6, which includes Svengeance, Stronghold, Belle Bottom, Nunchuck, and Jean Clawed.

The ride has been under construction for quite some time, around six months now, and Guests have been waiting for any updates regarding the highly-anticipated attraction.

After much time under construction, the front face of the attraction has finally finished, and it looks incredible! (or should I say, despicable?)

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast Is Looking Great

Recently on Twitter, digital journalist Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella on Twitter) retweeted a post by Jonathan (Horror & Blues) and Neira (@futureman116 on Twitter).

Stella has been following the updates from Universal Studios as the facade of the new attraction has been going up piece by piece. I’ve been following her closely to release the most updates regarding this brand-new ride.

Check Stella’s retweet below:

As you can see, the attraction is looking pretty cool as the banners, facade, and more have been added to the new ride coming this summer.

Inside Universal (@Insideuniversal on Twitter) has also been posting photo updates of the minion ride on Twitter, as you can see below:

The Vicious 6 billboard has been added to Villain-Con: Minion Blast @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/Yxs72n6mPS — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) April 7, 2023

Here are some more updates from the new ride coming soon to Universal Orlando Resort:

Current progress for theming at Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Studios Florida. “So much fun, it’s a crime!” pic.twitter.com/ifwAXWmS4l — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) April 6, 2023

All that’s left is the middle banner(s) at Villain-Con Minion Blast, but we do have all four villain banners filled on the front of the soundstage. pic.twitter.com/ePUSgg1qu9 — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) April 6, 2023

It looks like the ride is coming along greatly!

As April progresses, we are only a few months away from this ride becoming a reality for Guests to enjoy! Right now, Guests looking to get their minion fix can enjoy Despicable Me Minion Mayhem.

Aside from the new minion land coming, Universal is also gearing up constriction for their new theme Park, Epic Universe, which is slated to open in 2025. The new theme Park will include SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, which opened in Universal Studios Hollywood.

Are you excited about this new attraction opening this summer?