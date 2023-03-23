Universal Unveils New Tagline, Merch, for This Years Halloween Horror Nights

Earlier today, breaking news rolled out of Universal Orlando Resort for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights as tickets went quietly on sale on their official website. Besides tickets going on sale, Universal Orlando Resort also unveiled its new tagline and the first line of merchandise for its wildly popular Fall time event.

Related: Halloween Horror Nights vs. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party: A Complete Guide

Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) is a yearly tradition for horror fans across the globe. Every Autumn season, they descend upon Orlando for the best thrills and chills. The event spans nearly two months, traditionally happening on special days per week and filling up the Park on the weekends. HHN is only celebrated inside Universal Studios, while Islands of Adventure remains untouched by the event, with only some merchandise sprinkled here and there. But each year, HHN always has some kind of tagline for people to quote, hashtag, and wear. What is this year’s motto?

According to the official Universal website, the tagline for the 2023 Halloween Horror Nights event will be “See You In The Fog.” The tagline was followed by a couple of new items for purchase through the Universal website. HHN fans can now get ahead for the upcoming spooky season by purchasing items like candles, t-shirts, pants, hats, magnets, and mugs – all dawning the new tagline.

Related: Halloween Horror Nights Makes Surprising House Announcement

The t-shirts start at $33, while the magnets begin at just $9. These are just the first of many new HHN merchandise expected to hit shelves across Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure in the coming months. Last year in 2022, HHN fans were met with some unique haunted houses, such as ‘Halloween,’ ‘Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake,’ and ‘Universal Monsters: Legends Collide.’ Besides hosting some of the most haunted attractions in the country, HHN usually has some pretty great scare zones on top of some incredible food and treats for eventgoers to enjoy. With news being released daily until September 2023, only time will tell when we will get some insights into the possible houses, scare zones, merch, and more for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. What do you think about Halloween Horror Nights’ new tagline? Sound off in the comments below!