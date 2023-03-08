Halloween Horror Nights Makes Surprising House Announcement

One of the most popular events at Universal Orlando Resort is Halloween Horror Nights.

Taking place from September to November each year, Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed evening event featuring several haunted houses and scare zones located around Universal Studios Orlando and Hollywood. Each year the event offers a variety of original ideas and themed IP-based areas, and past experiences have included the Halloween franchise, The Exorcist, and the Classic Universal Monsters.

Typically, announcements aren’t made until April or May, with ticket sales opening up during the summer. However, Universal Orlando broke from that tradition last year by announcing a Chucky house for the 2023 season during the last few days of Halloween Horror Nights 2022. This marked the first time that a future house would be announced during the current season. With one house already announced, rumors and speculation have been running wild around the internet, with the latest “confirmed” rumor stating that there will be a M3GAN/Insidious house and a team up featuring Dracula and the Phantom of the Opera.

It seems as though Halloween Horror Nights Orlando couldn’t hold back the excitement any longer as they shared a Tweet earlier today with an official announcement.

house announcement for u pic.twitter.com/IKITZMyq72 — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) March 8, 2023

In the wake of an internal Twitter problem that created chaos, breaking hyperlinks and images, giving users a blank image or “error” message. Several companies jumped in on the jokes during this, and apparently the official Orlando Horror Nights social media team decided to join in. They doubled down in the comments by jokingly responding to comments calling them “evil” and “cruel” and thanking commenters “for the compliments.” In a response tweet, the official Universal Orlando Twitter told them to “get a hobby.”

You need a hobby. Seriously. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) March 8, 2023

One user did point out that there was ALT text included for the image which simply said, “Wait for it…” When asked about it, the account just responded wait “for the photo to load,” although considering the account does drop hints and teasers throughout the year, it’s possible it could refer to an upcoming announcement. Unfortunately though, it seems as though horror fans will have to continue to wait for an actual announcement.