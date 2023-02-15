Latest Parks Rumor Sparks Excitement for Horror Fans

One of the biggest events at Universal Orlando Resort each year is Halloween Horror Nights (HHN). This event usually takes place from September to the beginning of November and is full of haunted houses, scare zones, and other frights for Guests looking for a Halloween thrill.

Halloween Horror Nights will be celebrating its 32nd year during the 2023 season. Throughout the year leading up to the Universal event, fans enjoy speculating and sharing rumors of possible houses, IPs, and layouts. Two rumored houses have supposedly been confirmed, and the first speculation map for this year was just released.

One of the rumors this year is that there will once again be a Universal Classic Monsters-themed haunted house. Since HHN29 in 2019, the Universal Monsters have featured in some capacity each year, with almost all of them included in 2019, the Bride of Frankenstein having a house in 2020 and again in 2021, and Dracula, the Mummy, and the Wolfman being placed together in 2022.

It seems as though Universal could be continuing the Classic Monsters trend again this year, with Dracula and the Phantom of the Opera rumored to be sharing a house. Last year’s Monsters concept was Legends Collide, with the three monsters battling each other and a different victor every night. If the rumor is true, this year could see Dracula and the Phantom in a similar fight.

Also rumored is another Horrors of Blumhouse attraction, another house that has been featured in some way since 2017. This year’s mashup is said to be based on the Blumhouse hit Insidious and the recently released M3GAN. The map includes these latest “confirmed” houses, as well as Chucky, which was confirmed by Halloween Horror Nights last year, and Krampus, which has been hinted at throughout the parks.

It’s still early in the season for too much to be confirmed, so keep an eye out for the latest updates and information on what to expect for HHN32.