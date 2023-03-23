Universal Orlando Releases Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights fans, are you ready?

Each year Universal Studios holds Halloween Horror Nights from September to October, a separately ticketed event that draws in thousands of local and visiting Guests. The official Orlando Halloween Horror Nights Twitter account has been teasing followers for a while about possible announcements, and rumors and spec maps have been flying. It seems it’s been leading up to something, because fans woke up to an official announcement this morning.

share legendary scares with 10 terrifying haunted houses, 5 sinister scare zones and live entertainment. select nights sept.1 – oct 31. tickets on sale now https://t.co/3xMmtD7n21 ready? 😈 pic.twitter.com/bYHEaJn1zL — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) March 23, 2023

Last year, on March 24, 2022, the Orlando Horror Nights account teased fans with a promo image a day before announcing that dates had officially been released and single-night tickets were officially available. Universal seems to have stuck with that date, because they quietly updated their Orlando app this morning under the extras tab with Halloween Horror Night tickets. Single-night tickets and Express Passes are now available for the event, along with the backstage R.I.P. Tour and Unmasking the Horror. An official announcement was made after fans noticed the change and took to Twitter to spread the information.

The Orlando Horror Nights account confirms there will be 10 houses and five scare zones, typical of the last few events. The promo video they released flashes a warning, “The legend is real,” which could refer to Dracula or even a new mascot. So far, the only house officially confirmed by Universal is Chucky, although rumors claim there may also be a Dracula versus Phantom of the Opera and Horrors of Blumhouse will feature a M3GAN/Insidious house.

The dates for this year’s event are September 1 to October 31, which is pretty much the same as last year as well. It seems as though Horror Nights has been moving up their dates, as previously they would start the second weekend in September and run through the first weekend of November. It’s possible they want more time to tear down the sets from Horror Nights and put up the holiday decorations, or that they want to start the holiday event earlier. Walt Disney World typically starts Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party in August, so they could also want to compete with the timeline of that as well.

Inside the Magic will continue to keep you updated as more information and details are revealed.

Are you excited for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights? Let us know in the comments below!