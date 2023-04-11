Universal Updating Attraction in Anticipation for New Minions Land

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for the opening of their new Minions Land coming to Universal Studios Florida.

As Guests and fans wait in anticipation for the new land (a unique attraction and cafe opening this summer), an existing ride is getting a facelift.

But first, what is this new Minions Land coming to Universal Studios this summer? Let’s find out!

The New Minions Land Coming to Universal Studios Florida

Announced last year, Universal decided to update the attraction at their Park’s front entrance. What was once Shrek: 4D will soon be the new Illumination’s Villian-Con Minion Blast. Aside from the latest interactive walk-through ride, Universal will also open a new Minions Cafe, where the Monsters Cafe was once open.

The ride will be a walk-through interactive experience that will take Guests to “Villian-Con – the biggest criminal convention on the planet” – to take part in an epic competition to see if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6, a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film, Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022).

Not much information has been announced on the new Minions Cafe opening soon, but we can expect some Minions-inspired food and beverages for the entire family to enjoy.

The main street leading into the Park will also be renamed “Illumination Avenue.”

Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem Is Getting a Facelift

Recently on Twitter, Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusment) posted an updated tweet of the current Minions attraction at Universal Studios, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, getting a facelift as the new Minions Land is set to open in just a few months.

Here is the Tweet showcasing the scrim and scaffolding currently going on outside the ride’s front entrance:

The entire entrance facade at Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem is now covered in scrim and scaffolding as it is being refurbished.@UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/PGyNSCsZSN — 🎉Orlando Amusement🎉 (@OrlandoAmusmnt) April 10, 2023

On April 7, Universally Addicated (@UniversallyAdd) also posted a tweet showcasing the new construction going on with the passage:

More Scrims Has Been Added To The Despicable Me Minion Mayhem Ride Facade. pic.twitter.com/RwSeFGksjH — Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) April 7, 2023

The ride is still open to the public as of this morning.

With Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem getting a facelift, one can only speculate that Universal is gearing up for the official launch and opening of their highly anticipated Minions Land.

What do you think? Are you pumped for the new Minions Land coming to Universal Studios, Florida? Sound off in the comments below!