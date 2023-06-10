Welcome to Jurassic June: ‘Jurassic Park’ Celebrates 30 Years

Do you remember the first time you watched Jurassic Park (1993)? I was 8 or 9 when I first saw the dinosaurs in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Michael Crichton’s novel. Since then, I have been a fan, enthusiast, and lover of Jurassic Park. Tomorrow (at the time of writing this article) will be the official 30th Anniversary of the movie. Universal Orlando Resort has pulled out all the stops to take Guests back to 1993 on Isla Nublar.

30 Years of ‘Jurassic Park

Since the release of Jurassic Park in 1993, the franchise has taken over video games, comic books, television, documentaries, and sequels. No one expected Jurassic Park to be such a huge hit. But the film prevailed at the box office and won three major Academy awards. The movie truly brought dinosaurs to life in a time when CGI wasn’t as prevalent as it is today. The film still holds up even after 30 years, as the CGI was ahead of its time with capturing what real dinosaurs looked and sounded like (well, as Dr. Henry Wu made them out to be). Everyone was taken aback by the stunning animatronics used in the movie, as a life-sized Tyrannosaurus Rex and several other dinosaurs, including Triceratops, were also built for the film. Every kid on Earth wanted to learn more about dinosaurs, including me! I was eight then, but the film had been out for six years. I was hooked when my father put in the VHS tape on that fateful Friday night.

The characters in the movie also spoke to the audience. How can anyone forget the heroic and stoic character that is Dr. Alan Grant? What about the brave, strong, and bold Dr. Ellie Sattler? And how can anyone forget the poetic and sometimes full of himself Dr. Ian Malcome? The kids in the movie, Lex and Timmy, also gave the film a childish yet innocent aspect that drew in children worldwide. Yes, I also wanted to be a computer hacker like Lex Murphy. The Park could not have been made without the finances of one John Hammond, the creator, and idealist behind Isla Nublar’s Dino Park. Some might call him the movie’s villain, but I think Hammond was misunderstood in many ways. He spared no expense in ensuring the Guests in Jurassic Park would get everything and anything they needed (aside from functioning locks on the tour jeeps or a functioning Park in general, but you get the point).

But I genuinely believe what brought this entire movie together wasn’t anything listed above. I think that had it not been for the melancholy and thrilling music from legendary composer John Williams; this movie might not have been as iconic. Yeah, I said it. I mean, come on, everyone knows the Jurassic Park theme. It’s been in every franchise game, show, and movie released since 1993. The music captured being a kid in the 90s and heading to a place where real, living, breathing dinosaurs could be admired and loved from behind electric fencing. Even the rest of the soundtrack was thrilling and brought fear, joy, and, most all – wonder from those who have listened to it since its release in 1993. Indeed the music behind John Williams’s vision for this movie came from a place of love and appreciation for Steven Spielberg’s directing chops.

Bringing all this together, it’s no wonder the movie did so well at the worldwide box office and continues to capture the imagination of the entire planet, even 30 years later. Watching Jurassic Park isn’t just sitting down at home and putting on a movie. No, overlooking Jurassic Park is a cinematic experience that brings the whole family together to watch as dinosaurs roam the Earth once more. The film continues to prevail in a world of superheroes and remakes. Yes, one can argue that the sequels since the first film have not come close to the original movie. But that’s the thing, none of them have to. This movie stands on its own as a beautiful masterpiece that indulges in thrills, chills, and joy for audiences around the globe.

Since releasing in theaters all those years back, Jurassic Park remains alive in other ways. For instance, Universal Orlando Resort has partnered with the director and creator of the movie to bring the film to Guests in a fantastic theme Park fashion. From rides to retail and everything else in between, the Jurassic Park land inside Islands of Adventure in Universal Orlando, Florida, kicks you in the face with nostalgia and epicness. As an Annual Passholder, every time I visit the Parks, I never tire of listening to the soundtrack and taking in the sights and smells of the Jurassic Park section. You genuinely feel like you were back in 1993 with all the theming and feeling of this part of Islands of Adventure. I’m focusing on Universal Florida and not the other Parks with Jurassic Park because most have rethemed to Jurassic World. I have only experience visiting Orlando Park, but I soon hope to venture to other Universal Parks worldwide.

Jurassic Park at Universal Orlando Resort

First opening with Islands of Adventure in 1999, Jurassic Park Land opened to the general public with Jurassic Park River Adventure, Camp Jurassic, and Pteranodon Flyers. The section of the Park also opened with the Jurassic Park Discovery Center and places to eat like The Burger Digs, Thunder Falls Terrance, The Watering Hole, and Pizza Predattoria. Eventually, the land expanded with the opening of the highly popular Jurassic World Velocicoaster, a blend of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World.

The Land is home to many beautiful things like a Raptor Encounter, where Guests can stand in line to come face-to-face with a real live Raptor. Blue from Jurassic World (2015) and another Raptor or two appear. You can take photos and enjoy getting scared of the dinosaur or watching others get scared. Either way, you’re having a great time inside Jurassic Parkland.

But as mentioned, the movie is celebrating 30 years, which means Universal has spared no expense in bringing the film to life throughout its Parks and Resort.

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Comes to Universal Orlando Resort

As mentioned above, the film celebrates its 30th birthday with excellent photo opportunities, merchandise, food, drinks, and more! Check out what’s all going on throughout June at Universal Orlando Resort.

John Hammond himself meeting guests in CityWalk. Universal has spared no expense for Jurassic Park’s 30th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/L6H4UnvGkp — Derek Burgan (@derekburgan) June 9, 2023

You can’t have Jurassic June without the man himself, John Hammond! Check out this fantastic cosplayer who we believe to be working for Universal. They were spotted outside the Parks at City Walk’s Cinemark Movie Theater. Right behind him, you can see a Jeep from the movie where Guests can take photos and relive those iconic scenes from the film.

🦖 New photo opportunity available this weekend here at Universal Orlando Resort as the Jurassic Park Jeep has been parked near the globe for the 30th anniversary of the famous film#UniversallySpeaking 🌍🗣️ pic.twitter.com/xrhyg4t2aF — Universally Speaking (@Uni_Speaking) June 9, 2023

Also, several Jeeps from the movie were spotted around Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios. The photo above is from a tweet by @Uni_Speaking. They got that beautiful shot of the #24 Jeep. Stunning!

🦖 There is also one at the entrance to Islands and two by Cinemark pic.twitter.com/UkFxm2DzAP — Universally Speaking (@Uni_Speaking) June 9, 2023

Universally Speaking on Twitter also captured the above photo from outside the movie theater in City Walk. This shot shows the classic red Jeep and the Ford Explorer XLT tour vehicle from the movie! So cool!

Get ready! Something ROARsome is headed to Universal Orlando this June! 🦖 In celebration of Jurassic Park's 30th Anniversary, Universal has announced a new celebration coming to both coasts to celebrate this blockbuster film! 🦕 Introducing #JurassicJune! Here guests can… pic.twitter.com/ylNglTjDgo — Megan Jones (@mgnshlyjns) June 7, 2023

Megan Jones on Twitter posted this fantastic and thoroughly written explanation of everything Universal will offer to its Guests in June for the 30-anniversary celebration of Jurassic Park.

She mentions the following in the tweet:

Get ready! Something ROARsome is headed to Universal Orlando this June! In celebration of Jurassic Park’s 30th Anniversary, Universal has announced a new celebration coming to both coasts to celebrate this blockbuster film! Introducing #JurassicJune! Here guests can celebrate one of the greatest cinematic adventures ever created with exclusive merchandise, specialty food and beverage offerings and screenings of the 1993 iconic film. Jurassic Park Tribute Store – Opened 5/25/23 This immersive retail location will invite guests to explore the history of the blockbuster movie as they venture through a series of themed rooms that highlight everything from pre-production elements like storyboards and blueprints to photo ops that recreate memorable scenes from the iconic film. Guests can also shop exclusive 30th anniversary merchandise including apparel, hats, key chains, plush, collectibles and more. Also enjoy Jurassic-Themed Menu Items : Starting 6/1/23 at Thunder Falls Terrace at Universal Islands of Adventure. Guests can sink their teeth into a new Coconut Cajeta Churro and Prehistoric Raptor Wings. Guests can also enjoy an exclusive Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Fanta flavor – the “Wild Refresherrrr”. Best of all you experience these amazing things while taking advantage of Universal Orlando’s Buy 2, Get 3 Days Free ticket offer!

I visited the Parks a few weeks back, where I got many pictures and videos of the new tribute store mentioned above. It was a sight to behold as I entered for Passholders only. I wrote an article about my experience inside the Jurassic Park 30th-Anniversary tribute store. You can read that entire article here after you finish this one!

Above was an exclusive Universal Orlando Annual Passholder t-shirt I bought. The shirt captures the essence of the original movie. It also has that nostalgia factor, the perfect shirt for me to purchase, among the million other things I bought from the tribute store.

A LOT of cool old-school and retro items were not for sale but instead, put on display throughout the tribute store that took you back to 1993.

So much retro gear and tech that you felt like you were trusted back in the early 90s. The tribute store also featured some fantastic photo ops where scenes from the movie were recreated for Guests to enjoy and indulge in as they made their way through the store.

The coolest one, in my opinion, was the beautiful Triceratops. In the photo above, you will notice how it looks like the one used in the movie. Rumor has it that it was the same one they used and that Universal could obtain it as a gift. But none of that is confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt.

But of course, how can anyone forget why tribute stores are made; to buy merchandise? Lots and lots of merchandise! Seriously guys, if you have not yet been to the tribute store or can’t this summer, make sure to view the content for it online through YouTube walkthroughs or something because even the causal Jurassic Park fan will fall in love with everything around them.

The treats were also such a delight. You have various options like cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and more. I had fun picking out which sweet treats to take home with me that would last. Update, they never made it past a few days of being home! That’s how good they were!

Coming to Theaters Near You – Universal Orlando Resort

You heard that right, folks; for those wanting to enjoy the movie again and get those nostalgic feelings back, Jurassic Park is heading back to theaters inside Universal City Walk!

It is time!

Join us as we celebrate 30 years of Jurassic Park at Universal Orlando CityWalk with a special screening of the original film!

🦖🦕@UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/Td1pRGnmDL — Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt) June 9, 2023

For a limited time only, and if you’re visiting Universal Orlando Resort within the next few days, you can enjoy a special screening of Jurassic Park (1993).

The screenings will take place:

June 9

June 10

June 11

For screening times, please visit the official City Walk Cinamark webpage for more details!

Jurassic Park will live on to be one of the greatest films in cinema history. Audiences worldwide will continue to relive those iconic moments long after you, and I are gone from this world. For now, be sure to check out more information and news from Universal Orlando about this month-long celebration by visiting on their website or checking them out on social media!

For more information about everything related to Universal or Disney, follow Inside The Magic on all of our social media platforms! Happy Jurassic June, everyone!