Multiple Disney World Locations Close Forever in 2023

We saw several stores close forever at the Walt Disney World Resort this year. Let’s take a look back at what’s missing.

The Walt Disney World Resort is a stunning vacation destination located in Orlando, Florida. Here, Guests will find four incredible theme parks, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios, as well as two amazing water parks.

However, Guests may forget that there’s a huge shopping and dining district called Disney Springs that is often open later than the previously mentioned theme parks. The Disneyland Resort has a similar area called Downtown Disney.

Unfortunately, we’ve seen multiple locations close permanently at Disney Springs in the last few months, further driving home the point that the Walt Disney World Resort is constantly changing and evolving.

In January, the Sosa Family Cigars Shop closed its doors forever after several years of business at Disney Springs. The company had been working in the industry for 70 years. In March, we saw the UGG Store close, which is soon to be replaced by a new Lululemon storefront.

In May, the Melissa Clube store closed, which specialized in shoes. Later in 2023, both the Trend-D and Alex and Ani locations closed for refurbishments. While we’re excited about what the future holds for Disney Springs, we’re always sad to see places go.

As we said earlier, Walt Disney World is always changing and shaking things up, both in the theme parks and at Disney Springs.

In just the last year, we’ve seen two brand new roller coasters open at Walt Disney World, with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom.

Do you enjoy visiting Disney Springs? What’s your favorite location at Walt Disney World?