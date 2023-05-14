Walt Disney World Location Shuts Down Permanently

Another destination located at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has just been closed for good.

When Guests visit the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, they’re faced with some truly tough choices. First, Guests will need to choose where to stay, as Disney offers dozens of fantastic hotels and Resorts for Guests to relax. Secondly, Guests will need to decide which Parks they want to visit. From Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to Animal Kingdon and Hollywood Studios, Guests will find fun and magic around every corner of these incredible Parks.

Guests looking to swim are in luck as well, with Disney World featuring two amazing water parks. But for those looking to shop or enjoy some of the nightlife at Disney, Disney Springs has them covered.

At Disney Springs, Guests are encouraged to shop and eat “til they drop,” with th massive district housing dozens of places to enjoy. However, the list of places to shop at just got a little shorter, with one location closing permanently.

Melissa Shoes closed for good on May 10, 2023, at Disney Springs. This marks the third permanent closure at Disney Springs in the last few months. We do not know what will replace this location at this time.

Disneyland also features its own shopping and dining district called Downtown Disney, which was actually the original name of Disney Springs. This location is very similar to Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs, featuring dozens of places to shop and eat.

Do you enjoy visiting Disney Springs? What’s your favorite “go-to” spot at Walt Disney World? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all your Disney World news coverage!