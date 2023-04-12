Popular Disney Location Closes Permanently

A popular location at Disney has just closed forever, marking another permanent closure at the massive Resort.

When Guests visit the Disye Parks and Resorts, they tend to think of all of the incredible rides and attractions available to them. From classic dark rides like Haunted Mansion to thrilling new experiences like TRON Lightcycle/Run, Guests are always in store for a fun time. However, riding rides is not the only thing Guests can do when visiting the Disney Parks.

Anyone who’s ever visited Disney knows that things are always changing and evolving. We already mentioned the newest addition to the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, that being TRON Lightcycle/Run. This exhilarating coaster opened earlier this year, and Guests are loving it.

If Guests are itching to shop til they drop, Disney has them covered, too, offering massive shopping and dining centers at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. At Disneyland, Guests can enjoy all that Downtown Disney has to offer.

Unfortunately, this area just got slightly smaller, with a location closing for good Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

After being revealed to close earlier this year, the Sprinkles shop at Downtown Disney is now closed for good, as reported by Scott Gustin on Twitter:

Sprinkles at Downtown Disney is now permanently closed. Disneyland previously announced Paseo and Centrico is coming to this area in Downtown Disney. We don’t have an opening timeline yet.

Sprinkles at Downtown Disney is now permanently closed. Disneyland previously announced Paseo and Centrico is coming to this area in Downtown Disney. We don’t have an opening timeline yet. pic.twitter.com/TtRr1twJ2L — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 12, 2023

Sprinkles offered Guests delicious, gourmet cupcakes to enjoy. Paseo and Centrico will replace Sprinkles spot at Downtown Disney. More details are not available yet. This closure at Downtown Disney follows another one that occurred earlier this year.

It’s always sad to see something close for good at Disneyland, and we can only hope what replaces this location is just as good. Like we said, several other locations have closed at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World, with the most recent closure in Orlando being UGG Store.

Are you sad? Have you visited Disneyland?