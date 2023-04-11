Disney’s Space Mountain Closing Indefinitely Next Month

One of the most popular attractions at the Disney Parks will be closing very soon for an unknown amount of time.

While the Disney Parks and Resorts are home to many different roller coasters, there may not be a more iconic one than Space Mountain. This thrilling, “high speed” adventure through total darkness first debuted at the Magic Kindom in Orlando, Florida, in 1975 and has since made an appearance at every other Disney Resort.

The roller coaster can be found in Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Shangia Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris. However, it’s important to note that each version of the ride is different, meaning no two Disney Parks will offer the same ride experience.

The version found at Disneyland Paris is especially unique. This attraction has a long history at the Resort, undergoing several iterations over the years. Space Mountain at Disneyland Paris was eventually turned into Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain in 2016 and has stuck with this theming ever since.

Unfortunately, this ride will be closing indefinitely at the Disneyland Paris Resort next month. According to the official Resort calendar, the ride will go offline on May 22, with no reopening date given at this time.

Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, can also experience Hyperspace Mountain, though, of course, the two versions are quite different. The biggest difference between versions is that Disneyland Paris’ Space Mountain features a launch, something that makes it completely unique when compared to other versions.

There have been several other closures announced for the Disneyland Paris Resort, check those out by clicking here. The version found at Tokyo Disneyland is set to undergo a complete transformation, which will involve it permanently closing and being built back from the ground up,

