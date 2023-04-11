Disney Reveals Updated Resort Parking Fees

Disney Guests will now see a new sign advertising the updated parking prices at a very popular Disney Resort.

Everyone knows that a trip to Disney has the potential to be an incredibly magical experience. From thrilling coasters, classic dark rises, delicious snacks, and incredible live entertainment, the Disney Parks are filled to the brim with fun things to do. However, Guests are paying the price to visit, and this price shows no signs of decreasing any time soon.

In the last year, we’ve seen so many different price increases hit the Disney parks, including Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Park tickets themselves have become more expensive, and with the addition of Disney Genie+, it looks like Guests will always need to be prepared to spend a lot of money. Even food and snacks have shot up in price significantly, making a trip to Disney that much more unattainable for the average family.

The same goes for the international Disney Resorts. Shanghai Disney Park tickets will be getting a price increase this summer, and over at Disneyland Paris, Guests will soon be paying more to do something as simple as park their car, motorcycle, or other vehicles.

These new prices are revealed in a new sign advertising the prices at the Resort, as you can see in a Tweet from ED92 (@ED92Magic):

New parking prices at DisneylandParis

You will notice Guests now have to pay 3o Euros ($32) to park their car. Prices vary for other modes of transportation. Paying to park is something Disney Guests and fans alike washed out against back when Walt Disney World introduced it for its hotels. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger put an end to this earlier this year, marking one of the most popular decisions in his entire tenure as CEO.

What do you think about these prices? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all things Disney!