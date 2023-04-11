Disney Closing Haunted Mansion This Summer

Disney will be closing one of its scariest experiences very soon, meaning Guests will be unable to ride it.

When Guests visit the Disney Parks and Resorts, they expect to find some magical experiences that are fun for the whole family, of which Disney offers plenty. However, there are some rides and attractions that offer a little more in the way of scares. At Walt Disney World, Guests will get their hearts racing on rides like DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Not only are these rides intense, but they’re dark, loud, and very scary.

However, Magic Kingdom has a pretty creepy ride as well, though this one only travels very, very slowly.

No attraction at Disney has quite the reputation that Haunted Mansion does. This fun, spooky experience invites Guests to explore a “haunted mansion” and think about becoming a happy haunt themselves. This ride can be found at various Disney Resorts across the world.

The ride first opened at the Disneyland Resort in 1969. Since then, the ride has made its way to several other Disney Resorts. Haunted Mansion can be found at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Tokyo Disneyland, and of course, Disneyland Paris. However, the European version of this experience is quite different, with Disney opting to go in with a completely different direction and setting.

In Disneyland Paris, Phantom Manor tells the story of a haunting father who is controlling his daughter’s love life from beneath the grave. The ride can be found at Disneyland Park and pulls in a Frontierland aesthetic due to its Thunder Mesa location in the Park.

The ride is notorious for how dark it is, both literally and figuratively. Disney even removed some of the more adults theming from the attraction just a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, this version of the ride will be closing soon to make way for a refurbishment.

According to the official calendar, Phantom Manor will be closed starting May 9 and will not reopen until May 19. This means Guests will have to look elsewhere for spooky experiences for just over a week.

However, there are plenty of things to do while visiting the Disneyland Paris Resort. The most recent addition came last year with Avengers Campus officially opening at Walt Disney Studios Park. This Marvel-themed land features all of your favorite superheroes like Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Loki, Thor, and many more.

Have you visited Disneyland Paris yet? Stay tuned here for all Disney Park news!