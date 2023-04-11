Universal Studios Attraction Closing Permanently In Orlando

We just got word that a long-standing attraction at Universal Studios Orlando will be closing its doors permanently.

It’s just been revealed that Poseidon’s Fury at Universal’s Islands of Adventure will be closing permanently. This long-standing experience will be closing its doors forever on May 9, 2023.

This attraction experienced several issues when reopening earlier this year. Universal Orlando describes the attraction as an “Explosive Undersea Adventure.”

At Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy a ton of Jurassic World content as well as the incredible VelociCoaster. The Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure remained abandoned for quite a while, with Poseidon’s Fury being shut down for multiple years until it eventually returned. However, we now know the reopening of this attraction wouldn’t last long, with it set to close this summer.

Of course, there’s plenty to be excited about at the Universal Orlando Resort, especially with Epic Universe on the horizon. This brand-new expansion will act as the third theme park at the Orlando Resort. This new theme park will house several lands themed to Universal franchises, like How to Train Your Dragon as well as a new Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The new land will also feature its own version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a Mario-centric area that first opened at Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood. Epic Universe is set to open in the summer of 2025, and we could not be more excited.

Universal is also planning on expanding its theme park grasp in America, with an entirely new Resort coming to Texas. Not much is known about this new Universal Studio Resort, but it’s safe to say Universal is making some big moves.

Are you sad? Will you miss this attraction? Stay tuned here for all things Universal!