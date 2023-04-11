Disney Removes and Destroys Part of Extinct Attraction

Disney is continuing to deconstruct and demolish one of its more controversial theme park attractions in Orlando, Florida.

Disney is always swapping things out, especially at the Walt Disney World Resort. In the last few years, Guests have been able to witness several new additions in the form of rides, attractions, and nighttime shows. To focus on live entertainment, Disney has made some controversial decisions lately. It all started when Disney replaced Wishes at Magic Kingdom with Happily Ever After. This show was eventually replaced by Disney Enchantment, a show that did not rub fans the right way.

Disney also made changes to EPCOT, shutting Down the super-popular “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth” in order to bring a new, exciting show to the theme park. However, things didn’t go over well for everyone, with many feeling disappointed by the new show.

Harmonious, EPCOT’s most recent nighttime spectacular, soft-opened to Guests on September 29, 2021, and debuted officially on October 1, 2021, just in time for Disney World’s 50th anniversary and EPCOT’s birthday. The show truly was nothing like anything we’ve ever seen before, including pyrotechnics, lighting, fountains, and music, all working together to create harmony within the theme park.

However, this show did not go over well with a large portion of Guests. The attraction faced criticism from the jump. At the very beginning of the show, fans were torn on the new look as well as hated the fact that part of the show obstructed the view across the World Showcase Lagoon.

Disney started the demolition process a few days ago, with crews still working hard on removing the attraction entirely:

Equipment on one of the barges staged to demolish Harmonious. Note the Echo Barrier walls in background to mitigate sound levels. Prevent noise reaching EPCOT resort guests. pic.twitter.com/9s64Bj5FTN — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 8, 2023

Barges staged next to America Gardens Theatre. Used at night to strip show elements, like lighting and effects, from the Harmonious barges. pic.twitter.com/6FJWPqmY6I — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 8, 2023

Barge staged in World Showcase Lagoon. Likely to remove anchoring mats on floor of the lake. Harmonious barges have chains down to these mats. A barge like this also used way back to build power/control pylons in the lake for the barges. Pylons likely also will be removed. pic.twitter.com/MTSKqdmSYp — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 8, 2023

Now, one of the barges has finally been removed, as reported by wdwmagic, with the remaining ones not having much time left in the lagoon. A new show is set to replace this one, which is expected to make its first showing sometime in 2023.

