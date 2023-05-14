Disney Guest Shares Disgusting and Dangerous Act on Social Media

A Guest visiting the Disneyland Resort did the unthinkable, recording their dangerous and shocking act on camera.

A trip to Disney should be a fun and magical experience for the whole family. From classic rides, delicious snacks, and wonderful live entertainment, it’s hard not to have fun while at Disney.

Unfortunately, not every Guest follows the rules while visiting Disney. In the past few months, we’ve seen several extreme examples of Guests breaking the rules while at Disney. One Guest decided to flash their bare breasts at other Guests while riding the Skyliner at Walt Disney World.

We’ve seen other Guests hop out of their ride vehicles, something that Disney highly discourages Guests from doing. We’ve also seen full-on fistfights break out at the Disney Parks, something that could result in a complete and total ban from the Parks.

However, some Guests break Disney’s rules in more creative ways, sharing their “heinous” and “disgusting” acts on social media for clout.

In a new video shared on TikTok, one Guest does the unthinkable and takes a sip of water from Spalsh Mountain. No, we do not mean that they drink from a water bottle that they had stored, they reach down and scoop water out of the ride and drink it.

You can check out the full video down below:

Not only is this highly discouraged by Disney for safety reasons, it’s also incredibly disgusting. The water found on Disney attractions is clean but is definitely not safe for drinking. Hopefully, the Guest did not get sick, though maybe that would be a good lesson to learn.

Would you ever drink the water from a Disney Park attraction? What’s the craziest rule you’ve seen someone break while at Disney? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic!