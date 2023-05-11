Disney Bans X-Rated Locations, Liquor and Marijuana From Property

Disney came to an agreement regarding what types of businesses and locations will be banned from its new district.

A Brief History

To recap the last few months, the state of Florida officially took over Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District in 2023. This transfer of power and control came months after The Walt Disney Company publicly denounced Gov. Ron DeSantis’ highly-controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, or the “Don’t Say Gay” bill as it was more commonly called.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District was set up decades ago in Florida and essentially allowed the Walt Disney World Resort to act as its own form of government, employing construction workers, plumbers, waste management workers, and emergency responders.

Gov. DeSantis threatened to take away Disney’s “self-governing” status for months until a decision was made, and Disney officially lost control. Of course, the story does not end there, with both Gov. DeSantis and Disney throwing lawsuits at one another, but that’s the gist.

However, before handing off the keys to the kingdom, Disney made a few changes to the agreement. One of these changes involves adult-oriented locations in the district, effectively banning several types of storefronts. In February, Disney supporters reached an agreement that prohibits establishments like tattoo parlors, liquor stores, and places that specialize in adult entertainment, as reported by Florida Politics.

Also included are oil refineries and trailer parks. Disney may be kicking itself now, though, due to the fact that it did not include state prisons in that list, something Gov. DeSantis has teased several times.

To quote the Florida Gov. himself, “What should we do with this land? And so, you know, it’s like, OK, kids — I mean, people have said, you know, maybe have another — maybe create a state park. Maybe try to do more amusement parks. Someone even said, like, maybe you need another state prison. Who knows? I mean, I just think that the possibilities are endless.”

Other locations that will be affected by this ban are gun ranges and stores, hotels, bowling alleys, and marijuana dispensaries. Also, anything taller than four stories is prohibited.

What are your thoughts on this new list? Will you be visiting Walt Disney World anytime soon?