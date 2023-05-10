Republicans Want to Destroy Disney’s “No-Fly” Zones

After almost a year without momentum, Nehls has reintroduced the bill. The bill would call for the Secretary of Transportation to rescind the “No-Fly Zones” over both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida.

“I’m proud to reintroduce my bill, the Airlines Independent of Restrictions (AIR) Act, in the 118th Congress to revoke Disney’s special no-fly zone privileges,” stated Nehls. “Theme parks like Disney should not receive special treatment just because they are well-connected. Our national security should not be compromised to fit the needs of one corporation.”

Walt Disney World and Disneyland have both had “No-Fly Zones” at their properties since September 11. This was enacted for the safety of Guests that visit. The FAA enacted these “No-Fly” restrictions over Walt Disney World and Disneyland temporarily in 2003 for “security reasons” and amended the law in 2014 to make the rules permanent.

Lauren Boebert, another “outspoken” member of Congress, joined in on the push to remove these zones, claiming that Disney is “grooming children.”

“Woke corporations shouldn’t get any favors from the government,”states Boebert in a new statement on Nehls’ website. “The FAA has no business granting a no-fly-zone over Disney parks. Universal Studios, Hershey Park, Six Flags, and other theme parks don’t have no-fly-zones over them, and it’s time for Disney to get the same treatment. No corporation should get preferential treatment from the government—especially when it is grooming children. Go woke, go broke.”

Other sponsors of the legislation include Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Andrew Clyde (GA-09), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14), and Scott Perry (PA-10).

