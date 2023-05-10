Guests Can Now Pay to Ride “it’s a small world” at Disney

in Disneyland Paris

small-world-dolls-paris

Credit: Disney

Disney is introducing a new way to experience one of its most iconic and legendary theme park attractions of all time.

Dolls at "it's a small world" in Disneyland Paris
Credit: Disney

Over the years, Disney has created some truly incredible rides and attractions at its theme parks across the world. From the ultra-immersive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to the impressive Expedition Everest, the Disney Parks are home to some of th best attractions in the world.

However, one attraction stands above the rest in terms of its legendary status.

"it's a small world" facade during the Encanto Projection nighttime show playing "We Don't Talk About Bruno
Credit: Disneyland Resort

Whether you love it or love to hate it, “it’s a small world” has delighted Guests for decades. This cute boat ride can be found at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Unfortunately, Disneyland Paris’ version of the ride closed for quite some time during an extensive refurbishment. The ride closed to Guests visiting Disneyland Paris on November 29, 2021. Thankfully, the ride finally returned on May 5, meaning Guests had the chance to ride it once again.

However, it did not return the same, with the attraction now featuring Premier Access.

Disney Premier Access launched in 2022 and works similarly to how Disney Genie and Lightning Lane operate at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. This was not the most popular decision, with prices ranging from €7 per Guest to €16 per Guest. Disney Premier Access launched in 2022 and works similarly to how Disney Genie and Lightning Lane operate at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Exterior for "it's a small world" at Disneyland Paris, iconic Disney Ride
Credit: Disney

Today, May 10, 2023, marks the official start date of Premier Access being available for “it’s a small world,” meaning for the first time, Guests can now pay to ride it at Disneyland Paris. The price of the “one” service is 5 euros, which is included in the “ultimate” service, which is currently priced at 120 euros.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris anytime soon? What’s your favorite classic Disney ride or attraction?

