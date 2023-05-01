Disney to Unveil Paid “it’s a small world” Service This Week

One of Disney’s most beloved, cherished, and well-known theme park attractions is set to return very, very soon.

The Disney theme parks are home to some truly incredible experiences. From daring journeys alongside Indiana Jones in Disneyland to adventures with The Guardians of the Galaxy in Walt Disney World, Guests are in store for quite a magical time no matter where they visit.

Disney is most known for its slow-moving dark rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Alice in Wonderland. However, the most famous and classic Disney ride isn’t so dark.

“it’s a small world” has delighted and annoyed Guests for decades. It’s a ride you either love or hate. “it’s a small world” can be found at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Unfortunately, Disneyland Paris’ version of the ride has been closed for quite some time as it underwent an extensive refurbishment. The ride closed to Guests visiting Disneyland Paris on November 29, 2021. However, Disneyland Paris is about to bring this classic ride back. “it’s a small world” is set to officially reopen on May 5, 2023. This would mark a nearly two-year-long closure, one of the longest ones we’ve seen at the Disney Parks in a while. Once opened again, “it’s a small world” will feature Premier Access.

Disney Premier Access launched in 2022 and works similarly to how Disney Genie and Lightning Lane operate at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. This was not the most popular decision, with prices ranging from €7 per Guest to €16 per Guest.

What’s your favorite Disney ride? Do you enjoy “it’s a small world?”