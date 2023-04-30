Disney World Experience Officially Canceled In Orlando

A popular destination for Guests has officially closed at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The most recent addition to the Resort can be found in Magic Kingdom, right next to the iconic Space Mountain. TRON Lightcycle/Run is Disney’s newest roller coaster and has been a big hit among Guests since opening early in 2023.

However, just as Disney opens up new experiences, some older ones shut their doors, which is exactly what happened at Dsney’s Hollywood Studios today.

For years, Guests could meet Mike and Sully from Disney and Pixar’s classic animated film Monsters Inc (2001) at the movie-themed Park. However, this meet and greet closed for good on April 30, 2023, with April 29 being the last day Guests could meet these loveable characters.

Inside the Magic reported on this closure earlier this week, and now, the experience is officially gone.

The meet-n-greet was located in Animation Courtyard near Walt Disney Presents. At this time, we are not sure if Disney plans on bringing this meet and greet back to the Park.

What's your favorite attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios?