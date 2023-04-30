Major Update on Disney’s Fiery Lawsuit Against Ron DeSantis

There has been a major change in the bombshell lawsuit that Disney filed against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The relationship between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company is quite strained to say the least. The damage dates all the way back to March of 2023 when word got out that Disney backhandedly supported Flroida’s incredibly-controversial new bill.

This prompted Disney to denounce the new bill, which did not go over well with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who quickly threatened Disney with legal action. Eventually, Disney lost its Reedy Creek Improvement District, essentially stripping the company of its self-governing status.

However, Disney recently filed a lawsuit against the Florida Gov., and there has been a major change.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Fitzpatrick has now recused himself from the lawsuit, according to Deadline. Judge Fitzpatrick cited a “conflict of interest” as the reason for stepping out of the lawsuit.

Walt Disney Parks & Resorts filed the lawsuit last week, which targets Gov. Ron DeSantis as well as his personally-appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board.

The case will now be assigned to a different judge. Only time will tell what becomes of the lawsuit, but Disney’s legal team track record has been impressive, to say the least. For those who may not know, Disney snuck in quite a few changes to th original Reedy Creek agreement, some of which were seemingly added just to taunt Ron DeSantis.

A specific item in the agreement got major coverage. Several terms are set to expire “21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, King of England…” The clause also says that the Declaration will terminate “as of the date that none of [Walt Disney Parks & Resorts] owns any real property within 10 miles of the RCID properties.”

What do you think about the current situation between Florida and The Walt Disney Company?