Guest Permanently Banned From Disney After Causing Scene in Park

A Guest has been permanently banned from Disney after causing a scene during a daytime parade in the Park.

In the past, we’ve seen Disney Guests do some crazy things. From pulling their shirts up on Disney’s Skyliner at Walt Disney World to all-out brawls in Fantasyland, you never truly know what might happen when visiting the Disney Parks.

Recently, a shocking incident took place at the Shanghai Disneyland Resort.

According to SHINE, a Guest at Shanghai Disneyland was caught smoking inside the park and was confronted by a Cast Member. Smoking is not allowed in the PArks except for designated areas, much like Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

After being confronted, the Guest began screaming and demanding an apology in the middle of the Park.

After the Cast Member apologized, the Guest continued to smoke. This prompted Cast Members to call upon the local police force. Shanghai police officers confronted the Guest, but this job would not prove to be so easy. As police officers approached the man, he collapsed on the ground.

All of this was happening during a daytime parade, meaning this incident caused the entire performance to be canceled once the man hit the ground.