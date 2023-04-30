Guest Permanently Banned From Disney After Causing Scene in Park

in Shanghai Disneyland

Credit: SHINE/Ti Gong

A Guest has been permanently banned from Disney after causing a scene during a daytime parade in the Park.

In the past, we’ve seen Disney Guests do some crazy things. From pulling their shirts up on Disney’s Skyliner at Walt Disney World to all-out brawls in Fantasyland, you never truly know what might happen when visiting the Disney Parks.

Recently, a shocking incident took place at the Shanghai Disneyland Resort.

According to SHINE, a Guest at Shanghai Disneyland was caught smoking inside the park and was confronted by a Cast Member. Smoking is not allowed in the PArks except for designated areas, much like Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

After being confronted, the Guest began screaming and demanding an apology in the middle of the Park.

Credit: SHINE/Ti Gong

After the Cast Member apologized, the Guest continued to smoke. This prompted Cast Members to call upon the local police force. Shanghai police officers confronted the Guest, but this job would not prove to be so easy. As police officers approached the man, he collapsed on the ground.

All of this was happening during a daytime parade, meaning this incident caused the entire performance to be canceled once the man hit the ground.

Credit: SHINE/Ti Gong

The Shanghai Disney Resort issued a statement, saying, “We do not tolerate any bullying of Cast Members nor other behaviors that affect the safety of our guests and Cast Members, or the normal operation of the resort, and will take legal measures when necessary.”

“The guest involved in the incident on the parade route yesterday has been banned from entering the park again, and his behavior will be further investigated by the police.”

This goes to show how seriously Disney takes Guest safety as well as how strictly it enforces its rules.

What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen happen while at Disney?

