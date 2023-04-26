Disney’s Country Bear Jamboree Left Behind Once Again This Summer

One of the most iconic Disney Park attractions will once again not return in typical fashion, marking the fourth consecutive time.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to some of the most incredible rides, attractions, and experiences in theme park history. When you take a look at the long list of rides, you realize that Disney World contains some of the most famous theme park attractions in history, such as Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, and “it’s a small world.”

However, there ain’t nothing quite like the Country Bear Jamboree in Walt Disney World in 1971, with two more versions following it.

This curious attraction first opened in Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom in 1971. Two other attractions were created, with a version being built in Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland. However, the version at Disneyland was closed in 2001, meaning only the Florida and Tokyo versions are still open.

Tokyo’s version is very unique in that three different versions operate throughout the year. The standard version has run since 1983. The Resort began presenting the Country Bear Jingle Bell Jamboree in 1991, which is based on the Country Bear Christmas Special from the US parks.

After this then began the Country Bear Vacation Jamboree, which debuted in 1994. Each version features unique songs, of course. Unfortunately, this version of the attraction has been missing since 2019, which was the last year the Resort took part in this overhaul.

The Tokyo Disneyland Resort recently announced its seasonal overlays, the most notable of which is the new version of Splash Mountain. This overhaul is titled “Splash Mountain Drecnedh MAX!” However, the Resort remained silent on the Country Bears, indicating the summer retheme would not be happening yet again. We aren’t sure why Disney has decided to cut this retheme for the last few years, but we sure do miss it.

What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Walt Disney World? Have you been to any international Disney Parks?