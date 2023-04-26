Gov. DeSantis Makes Activity Illegal in Disney World

Gov DeSantis’ reach has extended well into the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, with a certain activity now illegal.

For those who need a refresher, Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District was recently overtaken by the state of Florida after Gov. Ron DeSantis led a charge against the company for calling out the state’s controversial bill. The bill, commonly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, caused outrage nationwide, as well as lots of problems for Bob Chapek, who was serving as CEO of The Walt Disney Company at the time.

After threats from Gov DeSantis, Disney ultimately lost control of its Reedy Creek District. The board over the new district, officially titled The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, has already laid out things it wants to change, some of which would directly affect the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

One of the most shocking changes enacted by the new board involves COVID-19 safety protocols, all of which are now illegal within the district’s reach. The board recently passed a resolution that makes COVID-19 safety mandates from businesses, such as wearing masks and social distancing, illegal.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more details.