Gov. DeSantis Targets Disney’s Monorail, Big Changes Coming

A new bill from Florida specifically targets one of Walt Disney World’s most iconic and crucial modes of transportation.

Florida legislators have now filed an amendment to a new bill that targets Disney’s Monorail system in Walt Disney World. This comes days after a press conference held by Gov. DeSantis in which he discussed the recent state takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

This new bill attempts to cause more inconveniences to Disney and allow the state of Florida even more control over the Resort. The amendment specifically targets the Monorail system at Walt Disney World, stating that “any governmentally or privately owned fixed-guideway transportation systems operating in this state which are located within an independent special district created by a local act which have boundaries within two contiguous counties.”

The amendment requires that the monorail must be closed during all safety inspections.

For those who don’t know, the state of Florida recently overtook Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. This district was created decades ago and has essentially allowed Disney to act as its own form of government in the state of Florida. This came months after a tumultuous battle between Florida and The Walt Disney Company after Disney publicly denounced Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, which is also called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Gov DeSantis revealed he wants to change safety protocols for the Walt Disney World Resort. It’s possible the new bill could also affect Disney’s Skyliner, which connects to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and several hotels across the Orlano property.

Only time will tell how the transfer of power will ultimately affect the Walt Disney World Resort.

What are your thoughts on this amendment?