Disney Closing Multiple Classic Rides Indefinitely This Summer

We just noticed that several iconic rides and attractions will be closing very soon at the Disneyland Resort.

No matter what time of year you plan on visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland, you can guarantee that your trip will be filled with magic. Walt Disney World prides itself on being “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” with Disneyland claiming to be the “Happiest.”

However, not everything can go perfectly all the time, with one of the more common issues that Guests run into while visiting being ride closures.

It’s an unfortunate but necessary process for all theme parks, whether that’s at Universal Studios, Six Flags, or Disney. Currently, one of Walt Disney World’s most popular thrill rides is closed, that being Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Of course, these rides always make a grand return, but it’s a shame to miss them during your trip.

When taking a look at the official Disneyland Resort calendar, we noticed several classic rides and attractions are slated to close very soon. The following attractions will shut down on June 5th at Disneyland Park:

Alice in Wonderland

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

Peter Pan’s Flight

These three attractions are some of the most well-known experiences in the Disney Parks. However, Guests in Florida can only ride Peter Pan’s Flight, as Alice in Wonderland and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride are exclusive to Disneyland. At this time, we do not know when these attractions will return or why they are closing in the first place. Hopefully, this will help you plan your upcoming trip accordingly.

What’s your favorite ride at Disneyland? What about Walt Disney World?