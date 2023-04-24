Disney Attraction Destroyed, Canceled Indefinitely

An entire section of Disneyland has been destroyed following a devastating accident.

As we’re sure you’re already aware, a massive fire broke out during Saturday night’s performance of Fantasmic at the Disneyland Resort. Hundreds of videos and photos spread online of the incident giving us multiple views and angles of the devastating accident. Flames quickly overtook the Melafeicent dragon during the show, leaving Guests stunned.

The direct cause of the fire is still under investigation. This was by far one of the worst accidents we’ve seen take place at Disney, with video footage of the fire leaving us speechless. Guests could see the flames and smoke from around the entire Park, with some catching glimpses of it as they barreled down the drop on Splash Mountain.

The fire was devastating and essentially left the dragon animatronic destroyed. New photos show the totality of damage on “Murphy,” the dragon:

Murphy is almost completely gone. #Disneyland Fire still on site. No damage to the rest of the area from our view pic.twitter.com/vQR9JySpgt — The Disneyland View (@DisneylandView) April 23, 2023

As you can see below, what’s left of the figure has been covered with tarps:

In some of the Guest footage, you can see fluid leaking out of the dragon well before he caught on fire. It’s believed that this is what caused the fire to take place.

It’s important to note also that Tom Sawyer Island has been closed as a result of this fire. Fantasmic! takes place at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. At the time of publishing this article, all performances of Fantasmic! have been canceled.

We aren’t sure how long Fantasmic! will be down for, but it’s safe to assume we won’t be seeing the dragon anytime soon. This accident also prompted Disney to halt all use of pyrotechnics throughout its Parks and Resorts, though this was later changed to only affect very little.

Where are you watching Fantasmic! during the fire? What’s your favorite show at Disney?