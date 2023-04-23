Massive Fire Breaks Out in Disneyland, Guests Evacuated

A massive fire broke out during a late-night performance at Disneyland, with several videos circulating online.

Guests hoping to experience Fantasmic! at Disneyland were out of luck, with a massive fire breaking out in the middle of the show.

The huge flames started during Saturday night’s performance of Fantasmic! at the Disneyland Resort. Guests were asked to evacuate quickly. Several videos of the incident were shared online and are linked down below:

As you can see, the Maleficent dragon caught fire and completely burnt down. The show was canceled, and Guests were asked to quickly leave the venue. In the past, we’ve seen multiple fires break out a5t the Disney Parks, though never quite like this.

We aren’t sure exactly what caused the fire to start, but it’s safe to Fantasmic! will be seeing some significant downtime at the Disneyland Resort. The Maleficent dragon appears to be completely destroyed, meaning Disney will either have to use a backup or start from scratch.

The show features a wide assortment of characters, songs, and stunts that have been entertaining Guests for years. The show went away during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and didn’t return until late last year.

Fantasmic! is a nighttime spectacular that takes Guests into Mickey’s dreams as they visit some of the most iconic Disney animated stories. The show takes place at Disneyland as well as Walt Disney World. In Florida, the show is located inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Sunset Boulevard near Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated films:

Moana

Frozen 2

Mulan

Aladdin

Pocahontas

Beauty and the Beast

The Little Mermaid

The Lion King

This is a developing story, stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more details and updates as they become available.