Fire Breaks Out in Disney World, Guests Quickly Evacuate

Guests were quickly evacuated.

A fire suddenly broke out at Walt Disney World late Monday night. The fire specifically took place in the kitchen of Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, a popular eatery found at Disney’s Beach Club Resort.

This caused the evacuation of several surrounding buildings at both Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club hotels. Check out the video taken during the evacuation from Spectro Radio (@spectro_radio):

Apparently there’s a fire at beaches & cream. People being evacuated from Yacht Club restaurants including Yachtsman Steakhouse. #disney #yachtclub

Apparently there’s a fire at beaches & cream. People being evacuated from Yacht Club restaurants including Yachtsman Steakhouse. #disney #yachtclub pic.twitter.com/adlg58vfil — Spectro Radio (@spectro_radio) January 2, 2023

This is all the information we have at the moment regarding the incident.

Disney’s Yacht Club is regarded as a must-see hotel and provides Disney Guests with a very unique experience.

Next to Disney’s Beach Club Resort, this classic marina style Resort features a “life-sized shipwreck, pools, lagoons and more at Stormalong Bay—a 3-acre water wonderland” as Disney’s website states:

Delight in the formal grace of a grand New England-style yacht club at this lakeside hotel. Relax in the inviting elegance of a plush lobby replete with nautical touches, explore the whimsical Stormalong Bay and rent a variety of watercraft from Bayside Marina. Sharing many amenities with its pastel-toned sister, Disney’s Beach Club Resort, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort is walking distance to Epcot and a convenient boat ride to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Stay tuned here for further updates on this incident.