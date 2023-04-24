Reopening Day Revealed For Highly-Controversial Disney Ride

One of Walt Disney World’s most thrilling attractions may be reopening a lot sooner than you think. Find out when here!

Few rides are as thrilling as Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This high-speed adventure takes Guests on an exhilarating journey through the dark and includes several inversions. So far, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is the only ride to go upside down at Walt Disney World.

Unfortunately, this fun attraction shut down back in February of this year for a major refurbishment, one that would last several months.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster has entertained Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort for over 20 years. Located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, this “rockin” roller coaster will surely please coaster enthusiasts looking for something a little less tame at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Disney never specified when we could expect to ride this roller coaster again, only hinting that it would return “this summer.”

However, when taking a look at the My Disney Experience app, we noticed that the reopening date of this attraction has possibly already been revealed. The Park hours are all listed through the next several months, with refurbishments listed as well. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is listed as closed all the way up until July 1, when it disappears from the “closed attraction” section.

While this has not been 100% confirmed, it’s very likely July 1 is the date Disney is aiming to reopen this attraction on.

This attraction has been a very hot topic in the Disney Parks community lately, with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler currently involved in a very controversial lawsuit. In the lawsuit, Tyler is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl sometime in the 1970s.

This prompted rumors suggesting Aerosmith would be replaced with a new band. Some rumors even suggested that this was the reason for the closure, with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster set to receive a total makeover by the time it reopened. This is not the case, however, with the ride only being closed for a few months. A total retheme would take a lot longer than that.

Still, it’s interesting to speculate whether or not Disney will be dropping the now-controversial rock band.

What do you think will happen to this ride? What’s your favorite attraction at Disney World?