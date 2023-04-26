BREAKING: Walt Disney World Suing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

After months of ongoing political turmoil, Walt Disney World is suing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Disney World Suing DeSantis

News broke moments ago that Walt Disney World is pursuing a lawsuit against the Florida governor through the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

Industry insider Scott Gustin tweeted out the details surrounding the lawsuit a few minutes ago:

BREAKING: Walt Disney World is suing DeSantis. Lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida. pic.twitter.com/1E16RgWl7k — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 26, 2023

Per the tweet above, the lawsuit appears to have been filed, but no further action has yet occurred. This comes just moments after Governor DeSantis announced the potential replacement personnel for the governing district of Disney to be an ally of DeSantis.

Per the official lawsuit filed by Walt Disney World:

“Disney regrets that it has come to this. But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power…”

The case went on to mention the following:

“A targeted campaign of government retaliation—orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech—now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”

More information is available to read for those individuals seeking more details regarding this lawsuit against the Florida Governor:

More information continues to pour in, with further details about why Disney is suing the Florida governor and what this could mean moving forward for Disney, DeSantis, and Reedy Creek.

Again, for those individuals looking to read the entire complaint filed by Walt Disney World, you can read the whole lawsuit here.

