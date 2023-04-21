Disney Fools DeSantis Once Again in Newly Discovered “11th Hour” Agreement

The hits don’t stop coming from Walt Disney World in their battle against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Last year, the Walt Disney Company refused to offer their support for DeSantis’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which banned public school teachers from teaching students about sexual orientation or gender identity. The bill, which originally only affected grades kindergarten through third, was just expanded a few days ago to affect students through grade 12.

In retaliation for denouncing the bill, DeSantis declared political war on Disney and recently disbanded the Reedy Creek Improvement District which operated as a governing body for Walt Disney World. As part of his state takeover, DeSantis created the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) that now handles everything Reedy Creek had been in charge of. Disney World, which is the single largest taxpayer and employer in the state of Florida, didn’t go quietly, however. It was revealed that they incorporated a loophole in the agreement between the company and the state that effectively rendered the CFTOD powerless to make any changes to Disney World.

In retaliation, DeSantis promised everything from heavy tolls and taxes to building a state prison next to the Resort. However, according to Reuters, it seems as though Disney had yet another “loophole” in the agreement, one that allows Disney World to set its own utility rates throughout the property through 2032. Board chairman Martin Garcia vowed to look into the legality of the terms and claimed that he had “never heard of such a thing.”

DeSantis has already filed a new bill to void the contract between the state and Disney in an effort to regain power over the company. The latest discovery is yet another clause that gives Disney back the upper hand in this political battle. Setting the limit until 2032 gives Disney control of their utilities until well after DeSantis has finished his term as Florida Governor.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates from Inside the Magic!