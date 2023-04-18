DeSantis’ War on Disney is Hurting His State

If you’ve been keeping track of any social media or newsfeed lately, you’ll have undoubtedly heard about the ongoing saga between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company. After being humiliated during the events surrounding the Reedy Creek district, DeSantis has been pouring all his energy into getting back at the happiest place on earth. Unfortunately, his state is going to end up suffering for it.

While DeSantis attacks the Magic Kingdom with furious gusto, he’s also neglecting the needs of Florida residents while attacking and slandering the state’s primary source of income. Many have already claimed the Republican politician has taken leave of his senses, and many more would agree that his feud with the company has done more harm than good.

DeSantis Damage Report

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened to build a prison or a competing theme park near the Magic Kingdom or raise taxes on Walt Disney World to retaliate against the company for resisting a state takeover of its special taxing district. https://t.co/uw2V1ItIc7 pic.twitter.com/1v3qU6it3y — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 18, 2023

CNN’s report on the subject marks it as “retaliation” against Disney, and that is certainly putting it nicely. What began as a dispute over Disney’s special taxing district has reached rigamarole status as DeSantis goes full regalia in a crusade against the mouse.

Many commenters have shared their thoughts towards the Governor’s actions, as to be expected. However, while many are repeating the regular anti-conservative rhetoric, many are bringing up how much damage DeSantis is doing while attacking Disney.

“Instead of helping us in Broward county after suffering through one of the worst flooding incidents @GovRonDeSantis would rather waste our money on a fight no one but him cares about because they took a stand against his anti-woke rhetoric. You’re the only one who cares! Help us!”

“What a child. How much taxpayer money is this fool going to spend because Disney won’t toe his political line ?. It’s the beginning of the end for this impetuous, vengeful toddler. Not a good look, Ronnie.”

It Doesn’t Stop There

The video posted by @jaksonoffl gives us a local’s view of the situation as the DeSantis versus Disney rumble continues. In his post, the user states that the primary people being affected by the governor’s outrage are those who rely on Disney, as well as those still yet to receive relief from the recent floods. By neglecting his voters and attacking his state’s biggest source of employment and income, he’s fighting a battle he’s already lost.

The governor has officially become more obsessed with getting back at Disney than doing anything that would positively contribute to his political career. Even other conservatives are calling him out, including the ever-controversial Donald Trump. Bottom line, DeSantis has broken the cardinal rule of Florida’s politics, never mess with the mouse.

