Trump Blasts Ron DeSantis, Says Disney Is “Destroying Him”

Former President Donald Trump shared his fiery thoughts regarding the ongoing battle between Ron DeSantis and Disney.

Former President Donald Trump officially weighed in on the feud between Gov. Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company. These comments come after Gov. DeSantis held a press conference addressing the state takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. Trump shared his fiery thoughts on Truth Social, an application similar to Twitter that Trump owns personally.

“DeSanctus is being absolutely destroyed by Disney,” the post begins on an incendiary note, “His original P.R. plan fizzled, so now he’s going back with a new one in order to save face.”

Trump goes on to say, “they could even announce a slow withdrawal or sale of certain properties, or the whole thing. Watch! That would be a killer. In the meantime, this is all so unnecessary, a political STUNT!”

Trump then states this feud will culminate in “the announcement that no more money will be invested in Florida because of the Governor.”

In th press conference held Monday morning, Gov. DeSantis discussed the state takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek, which was a direct result of Disney publicly denouncing Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education act, which was introduced last year. Gov. DeSantis eventually got control of the district, but not before Disney’s legal team snuck in a few changes before the handoff.

At the press conference, Gov. DeSantis talked about various changes he wants to implement at the Walt Disney World Resort, citing health and safety inspections as a big one. DeSantis even teased building a new state prison right next to the Resort.

