Disney World Gives Away Park Tickets For Free in New Deal

in Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has just announced a new deal on tickets, one that allows Guests to snag a free Park ticket.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is most known for its four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT. These four theme parks are all filled with fun and magic for Guests of all ages to enjoy. But there’s more to do at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” than stand in line for a ride or attraction.

Guests can visit Disney Springs to shop til they drop or enjoy some delicious culinary experiences. However, for those looking to beat the heat, Disney World has them covered as well.

Disney World owns and operates two incredible water parks, Typhoon Lagoon, and Blizzard Beach. Currently, Disney’s Blizzard Beach is closed for refurbishment.

As we approach the beginning of summer, Disney has revealed a new deal for Florida residents visiting Typhoon Lagoon. Guests can snag 2-day water park tickets for the price of just one! These tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days. The two options are shown below:

  • 2-Day Disney Water Park Ticket valid for use April 18 through June 30, 2023
    $69 adults, $63 ages 3 to 9
  • 2-Day Disney Water Park Ticket valid for use April 18 through May 27, 2023
    $64 adults, $58 ages 3 to 9

There’s no denying how great of a deal this is, though it is limited to Florida residents. As we mentioned earlier, Disney’s Blizzard Beach is not open at this time, and we do not have any information as to when it will reopen.

Will you be enjoying this deal? Where’s your favorite place to visit at Walt Disney World?

