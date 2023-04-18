Disney to Shut Down Theme Park Service Today

Starting this week, Guests will be unable to access one of the most important parts of a Disney World vacation.

Anyone who’s visited the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, recently knows that a crucial element of the trip can be found on your very own smartphone. To help Guests plan their day, Guests can download the My Disney Experience app to their smartphone and access all kinds of services and goodies.

Guests can book Lightning Lane reservations from this app as well as track their restaurant reservations. Guests can also access a map of each of the theme parks, water parks, and Disney Springs. The app is a “catch-all” for everything Walt Disney World and is a must for Guests whether it’s their first time or they’ve been dozens of times before.

Guests can also use the app to see what the current wait times are for all rides and attractions. Unfortunately, this app will be facing a planned outage starting April 18, 2023, and continuing for an unknown amount of time.

It’s possible that some Guests will not even notice the outage, but for others, this could cause some problems. At this time, Disney has not stated when the downtime will officially end and has only described the outage as general “maintenance.”

We hope this downtime doesn’t last too long so that Guests can once again count on using their My Disney Experience app to navigate “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” In other news, April 18 also marks the day that Disney is starting to drop certain reservation system requirements for Guests.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders no longer need to make a reservation to visit or park hop after 2 p.m.

Have you used this app? How do you plan your Walt Disney World vacation?