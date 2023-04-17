EXCLUSIVE Guardians of the Galaxy Event Coming to EPCOT

The Guardians are calling, and select Disney Vacation Club members will be the first to answer the call.

May 5, 2023, marks the release date of the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), directed by James Gunn. In this installment, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) must rally his team to protect the universe and protect one of their own, or else face the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy as we know them. The film also stars Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket.

The Guardians have also become extremely prevalent at Disney Parks in recent years, with the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT at Disneyland Resort in California and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The latter has been widely praised as one of the best new Disney attractions of the past few years and even one of the best attractions in Central Florida.

Off the heels of the excitement, today Disney announced an exclusive event that will be held in EPCOT for one night only.

NEW: Eligible DVC members can register for the Guardians of the Galaxy “Screen & Scream” May 4 event that will include a private movie screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and an after-hours party in World Discovery at EPCOT. Event booking starts April 19 at 11 a.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/zCk1HGD1N7 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 17, 2023

This brand-new event, held on May 4, has been dubbed “Screen & Scream,” and eligible DVC members will be treated to a private screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at AMC Disney Springs, followed by an exclusive after-hours party in the World Discovery section of EPCOT. This after-hours party promises short wait times for attractions like Test Track and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, special character sightings, snacks, and more. Guests who are unable to make the screening will receive a Fandango voucher to be used at a later date.

Members may only book one event package to allow for as many Guests as possible, and there are two package options:

Screen & Scream Package $89 per person, plus tax and gratuity Includes admission to both the movie screening at Disney Springs and the after-hours party at EPCOT Movie screening begins at 2 p.m. EPCOT party hours are 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.



Scream Package $89 per person, plus tax and gratuity Includes admission to the after-hours party at EPCOT and a $15 Fandango voucher to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at a later date EPCOT party hours are 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.



All DVC members who have purchased directly from Disney Vacation Club are eligible to register. Registration will open on April 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Eligible members should check their emails for a registration link.