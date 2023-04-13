Beloved Actor Makes MCU Debut in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Even though Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of the trilogy, the film is still bound to have some firsts. One of the biggest is the live-action debut of an iconic science fiction actor.

Director James Gunn‘s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features returning performances by Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin.

There are some new faces among the returning cast, including Chukwudi Iwuji as the villainous High Evolutionary and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. However, the most surprising face to join the cast belongs to an actor who was only in a second of the most recent teaser: Nathan Fillion.

Nathan Fillion Makes Live-Action Debut in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Nathan Fillion is a beloved actor known for his performances in Firefly (2002), its film counterpart Serenity (2005), Castle (2009-2016), The Rookie (2018-present), and Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog (2008).

Fillion is briefly seen in the most recent teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 floating through the air in some kind of orange padded suit. While this doesn’t give people much to go off of, it is believed that he is either a guard or a prisoner.

While this may be the first time we’ve actually seen Nathan Fillion’s face in a Marvel movie, he has provided his talents in other forms. Fillion was the voice of a fellow prisoner in the first Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and was supposed to play Wonder Man in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), but the scene was cut. He has also voiced many characters in animated DC projects, including Green Lantern.

While it looks like this is going to be another bit part of the movie, it’s always exciting to see Nathan Fillion on the screen, especially when it’s in a sci-fi setting.

