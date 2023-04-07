‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Attacked For Sexist Posters

The excitement continues to mount for James Gunn’s final foray with Marvel Studios before he takes charge of DC Studios, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). However, some of the promotion has been derided for its sexism.

Related: Marvel Studios’ Testing the Water’ for Very Own Major Comic Event

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 continues the story of the unlikely heroes as they all deal with their current circumstances post-Endgame.

Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill is still mourning Gamora’s death, this new version of Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana, is trying to figure out what she wants, Karen Gillan’s Nebula is dealing with trauma after her abusive father figure’s death, and Rocket Raccoon, voiced by Bradley Cooper, has to do the same when the team confronts the High Evolutionary, played by Chukwudi Iwuji.

This formula of deep emotional conflict, humor, and incredible action sequences makes the Guardians of the Galaxy films stand out from the rest of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios recently released a whole batch of promotional posters unique for every way an audience member could watch the film. They have been widely praised for their variety of different styles as well as the story they told regarding Rocket Raccoon.

However, a different group of individual character posters has received a different response, angering some fans at the subtle sexism shown regarding the film’s female characters, Nebula, Gamora, and Mantis.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Subtle Sexism

Related: James Gunn Reveals The Entire Tracklist For Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 3

The character posters showcase most Guardians of the Galaxy members in active standing poses, including Rocket pointing his gun, Dave Bautista’s Drax reaching out with his hand, and even Sean Gunn’s Kraglin looking intimidating with Yondu’s signature mohawk.

However, the three humanoid female characters are sitting on the ground passively. They pose more like models than like characters in an action film.

This not only puts the women in more passive positions than their male counterparts but is entirely contradictory to their character. Gamora, Nebula, and Mantis are powerful warriors capable of destroying entire battalions of enemies. In these posters, they don’t seem to have any emotion at all.

Whatever ad agency is responsible for this poster series probably didn’t even notice the subtle sexism but it’s pretty undeniable when only the three women are posed in passive positions. pic.twitter.com/o29yC6RGWj — Pop Detective (@PopDetective) April 5, 2023

Twitter user Pop Detective noted that this isn’t the first time this has happened in cinema, but it’s the first time it has happened with these iconic characters.

“The pattern in advertising where women are positioned in submissive poses while men are placed in active ones isn’t new. That research is well documented and goes back over 50 years (see Jean Kilbourne etc.). What’s surprising is to see it in Guardians of the Galaxy ads in 2023.”

Hopefully, this isn’t an indicator of what happens to these beloved characters in the movie.

What do you think about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s character posters? Let us know in the comments below.