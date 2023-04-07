Marvel Studios ‘Testing the Water’ for Very Own Major Comic Event

In a world with San Diego Comic-Con, D23, and Star Wars Celebration, it only makes sense that Marvel Studios should have their own comic-con-themed event.

Well, after some recent comments at a major comic-book event, it seems that Marvel might be heavily considering creating their own Comic-Con event. Let’s check out what was said and speculate.

Related: Marvel Fans Argue “Self-Awareness” Ruined Major Character Reveal

Does Marvel Have Any Major Events?

For now, major Marvel fans who adore the Marvel Cinematic Universe and big-time comic-book fans get to experience AvengerCon – a show about a superhero attending a Marvel-centered convention (Ms. Marvel, 2022).

That’s right; Marvel doesn’t have an event where Guests can go to a convention-like setting and experience the latest news, trailers, and merchandise from Marvel Studios.

However, every year, Marvel tries to have their own panel and exclusive events during the wildly popular San Diego Comic-Con.

But they’ve never actually held their own sponsored significant event. But it seems that all might just change. Let’s keep going.

Related: James Gunn Drops Bombshell Crossover News, Teases’ Rivalry Between Marvel and DC

Is Marvel Studios Creating Their Own Version of Comic-Con?

After Ms. Marvel (2022) was released last year, head writer Bisha K. Ali told the media that she pitched the idea to Kevin Feige on how Marvel could do their own AvengerCon in the real world.

During a fan Q&A at the 2023 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, covered by The Direct via The Popverse, Marvel Comics’ editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski they talked about the possibility of Marvel launching their own Marvel Comic-Con event.

Here’s what Cebulski stated:

“We would love to do a Marvel event or a Marvel Celebration or something like that. There’s a lot of different ways we have to think about it, and different ways we can handle it.”

The Marvel Studios Exec went on to say the following:

“We’ve started events, the Marvel Insider events, and we’ve done some online X-Men and Deadpool celebrations. We’re testing the waters. Will we get there hopefully someday? Yes, without a doubt. Someday hopefully we’ll see a Marvel convention or celebration dedicated to everything that we all love in the last 60 plus years of Marvel history. But right now? Can’t say for sure.”

We big-time Marvel fans know that Marvel tends to reveal huge, breaking news during Hall H at the yearly San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

But could the Marvel-exclusive above event cause trouble for the SDCC? Only time will tell if and when this Marvel-focused Comic-Con event comes to fruition, whether or not it will directly affect SDCC.

How do you feel about the possibility of Marvel having their own major comic-con-convention event?