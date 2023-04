One of the biggest Marvel movies since Avengers: Endgame (2019) was Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Part of the excitement and hype over the movie came from the rumors that Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield would make appearances to reprise their roles as Spider-Man, although both actors heavily denied it up until the premiere of the film.

The reveal of both actors in the film was met with thunderous applause in theaters, as fans welcomed the team-up of the beloved characters. Perhaps the biggest kept secret of the film, however, was Charlie Cox’s cameo as lawyer Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil. The film marked Daredevil’s official introduction to the MCU, which was followed by a repeat appearance on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+.

In a video recently posted to TikTok, Charlie Cox is speaking in a MegaCon panel about his appearance in the film. He reveals that he was asked by the film’s director to pause before saying his lines in order to give fans time to cheer and applaud when he first appeared onscreen. Comments under the video also reference the noticeable pauses when Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield are introduced, saying that the pauses worked for the theatrical release, but are awkward and noticeable when rewatching at home. A handful of comments stated it was awkward even watching it in theaters because the crowd was quiet or didn’t react to those “big” moments.

Many of the comments claimed that the film should have been edited for home and streaming release in order to minimize the “dead air” for later viewing. However, other fans claim it was just a “dramatic pause” that isn’t that noticeable and hadn’t been an issue before Cox pointed it out. One comment claims that “Marvel quality dropped so hard when they started fishing” for big reveal applause moments rather than just focusing on making a good film.

As Marvel built up to the mega-event that was Avengers: Endgame, it created an expectation that every film after that also had to have big moments of character cameos or Easter eggs. Unfortunately, as producers plan for those big moments, they’ve started to incorporate those self-aware dramatic pauses to give audiences time to react. While it may work in theaters, it may not hold up on a rewatch at home, and can make those moments come across as awkward rather than natural.

